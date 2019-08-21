The house from Kath and Kim is opening to the public

Kath and Kim had an indelible effect on Australian pop culture. The TV series centred on the day-to-day comedic dramas of Fountain Lakes residents Kath, her daughter Kim and their neurotic family and friends. While the suburb of Fountain Lakes might be fictional, the house Kath and Kim lived in is very much real and you can visit it this August.

On Saturday, August 31 the current owners of the house from Kath and Kim are hosting an open house to raise money for charity. As well as having a squiz inside the townhouse (is it period or Santa Fe?) there will be a coffee cart, cake stall and sausage sizzle. No word yet on whether the owners will be cracking open a bottle of Baileys and a box of barbecue Shapes though.

If you love Kath and Kim more than Sharon Strzelecki loves cricket, you can also buy the original fireplace and kitchen (as they will be going when the house is remodelled).

Hop in your Daewoo and head along to 4 Lagoon Place, Patterson Lakes on August 31 to see the very nice, different and unusual house for yourself. Entry is $5 (cash only) with all money raised on the day going towards Carrie’s Beanies 4 Brain Cancer. Visit the Facebook event page for more information.