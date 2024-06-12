It’s time to celebrate the best of Melbourne's vibrant arts and culture scene – and you can have your say, too

In 2024, Melbourne's arts scene has never felt more exciting. From world premieres of award-winning musicals and blockbuster exhibitions to indie productions and wildly talented performers, the city is alive with a diverse array of cultural offerings. And what better way to shine a spotlight on the industry than by launching the very first Time Out Arts & Culture Awards, which aims to celebrate the best of the arts over the past 12 months from May 2023 to May 2024.

Time Out's dedicated critics have been busy catching countless musicals, plays and exhibitions across Melbourne and Sydney to give our readers what Time Out has long specialised in: independent critical reviews. And now, they're ready to share with you the findings – all the nominees for the critics' choice awards have just been announced!

Presented in exclusive partnership with the Pinnacle Foundation, the 2024 Time Out Arts & Culture Awards will feature the following categories.

Critics' Choice Awards:

Best Musical

Best Performance in a Musical

Best Play

Best Performance in a Play

Best Art Exhibition

Best Museum Exhibition

Impact Award

People's Choice Awards:

People’s Choice: Best Musical

People’s Choice: Best Performance in a Musical

People’s Choice: Best Play

People’s Choice: Best Performance in a Play

People’s Choice: Best Art Exhibition

People's Choice: Best Museum Exhibition

A winner will be awarded for each award category, in both Sydney and Melbourne.

The People’s Choice Awards are where we need your help. Public voting for these awards is now open. Not only will you be able to share your views, but everyone who votes will go in the running to win a $300 Visa gift card – which we hope you'll spend on your next outing to the theatre, gallery or museum.

The ultimate winners will be revealed at an awards night on July 29 (with events held in both Melbourne and Sydney), with the results shared live across our social channels. Will your favourite musical get a nod? Will the performer that made you gasp/weep/cheer get their flowers? You'll just have to stay tuned to find out.

