The Kid Laroi just announced his first-ever Australian stadium tour for 2024

And yes, we are ready to belt out 'Stay' and 'Without You' in a packed AAMI Park

He's currently one of the world's most in-demand musicians, and now the Kid Laroi (aka the golden boy of Australian hip-hop) has just revealed the 2024 dates for his next Australian tour. To say we're excited is an understatement.

The deceptively named The First Time Tour is a reference to his most recent album, which reflects on the journey of grappling with fame alongside the challenges of break-ups, grief and life as a young person in 2023. The massive stadium tour will kick off in Melbourne at AAMI Park on February 2, before heading to Perth, Adelaide, Sydney and Brisbane.

The Inner West-born artist came to global recognition in his early teens, and has gone on to win a slew of awards, collaborate with artists including Justin Bieber, and sell out stadiums around the world.

Fans will remember the chaos that ensued the last time the Kid Laroi visited Melbourne in 2022, when he was forced to cancel two performances at Rod Laver Arena due to illness. He returned nine days after the shows were originally set to take place, putting on an epic 23-track gig that blew audiences away – it’s safe to assume that the ARIA winner’s return to Melbourne will be an epic affair.



The Melbourne pre-sales will run for 24-hours (or until sold out) from Wednesday, November 15, at 11am. If you don't qualify for a pre-sale, Melbourne-based fans will be able to grab tickets for The First Time Tour at 11am on Monday, November 20, via Ticketek.

