Melburnians are truly blessed with a growing bevy of options to visit for a relaxing hot springs outing. We love the Peninsula Hot Springs, we were delighted by the arrival of the stunning Alba Thermal Springs and Spa, and those of us who are dedicated bathers know that Deep Blue Hot Springs in Warrnambool and Metung Hot Springs in East Gippsland are absolutely worth the road trip. And soon there will be another soaking spot on our hit lists, with coastal destination Phillip Island scoring a brand new hot springs site that will open in 2025.

Situated about a two-hour drive from Melbourne, Phillip Island Hot Springs is set to be a truly heavenly escape for those needing to unwind. It will include 30 bathing and thermal experiences, a sauna, relaxation and movement spaces, plus a dining lounge and deck with incredible oceanfront views. It will also include a gift shop, apothecary and wellness workshop space.

Excitingly, it'll be the first hot springs destination to include Thalassotherapy bathing, which uses salt water from the sea. Harnessing the minerals found in salt water like sodium, chloride and iodine, the benefits of this style of bathing are said to be enhanced relaxation, cleansing of the skin, easing aches and pains and boosting the immune system. Sign us up.

While it's all very exciting, we've still got a little while to wait before we can enjoy it. The opening has been pushed back multiple times, and is currently slated for 2025. In 2022, the state government provided $5.2 million in funding for the development.

"Due to construction supply chain and weather-related challenges, we have used the time to work on further stages of the development that will be brought forward, in particular the redevelopment of the ocean view lounge and relaxation zone," says founder Jodie Vogt. "Construction of the main arrival and change facilities as well as major excavation, car parks and pool layout is largely complete."

Well, next year can't come soon enough. And if this wasn't exciting enough, the Great Ocean Road is also set to gain a swanky new hot springs site in the coming years, too. We'll be truly spoilt for bathing choices.

