The Red Hot Chilli Peppers are playing at A Day on the Green

‘Can’t Stop’ listening to the Red Hot Chilli Peppers? We have some good news. The highly successful Californian funk rock band are returning to Australia to play at A Day on the Green.

Singer Anthony Kiedis, drummer Chad Smith, guitarist Josh Klinghoffer and the Melbourne-born bassist Flea have announced they will be performing at A Day on the Green at Mt Duneed Estate on Saturday, March 2.

The Red Hot Chilli Peppers are one of rock’s most enduring bands, with more than 30 years' experience churning out hits like ‘Californication’, ‘Snow’, ‘Under the Bridge’ and ‘Scar Tissue’. The band are as known for their devil-may-care antics as they are for their music, with no one able to forget their infamous “sock only” stage outfits.

The band’s set at A Day on the Green is part of the band's Australia and New Zealand tour, which will include a string of outdoor and arena shows across the country. Can’t make it to Geelong? RHCP will also be playing at Rod Laver Arena on Thursday, February 28.

Tickets for A Day on the Green are on sale now.