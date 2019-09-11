The seven coolest showbags at the Royal Melbourne Show

Some come to the Royal Melbourne Show for the rides, others come to marvel at the award-winning cakes, the woodchoppers, the pavilions filled with baby animals and champion dogs… or maybe we’re all just united in a mutual love of showbags. We’ve picked out the best showbags to look out for when you visit.

Bertie Beetle Bonanza



Cost? $12

What’s inside? Eighteen 10g Bertie Beetles plus your choice of Bertie Beetle cooler bag, basketball or mug set. (Retail value $34.40)

Why should you get it? It’s an upgraded version of the classic $2 version, and worth it for the extra chocolate and free gift.

Harry Potter – Classic

Cost? $28

What’s inside? A Harry Potter backpack, iron-on transfers, a drink bottle, pen set, letter writing set, non-woven bag, socks, wristbands, keyring, pendant and a wand. (Retail value $96.45)

Why should you get it? You’ve just seen Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Princess Theatre, and this merch is way cheaper than the stuff there.

Nickelodeon Slime

Cost? $15

What’s inside? Nickelodeon slime glow slime and mesh ball, Nickelodeon slime neon slime in purple, blue, orange and pink, a 500g Nickelodeon slime bucket of DIY slime, a Nickelodeon slime non-woven bag and a slime ball. (Retail value: $46.55)

Why should you get it? You’re obsessed with slime videos (seriously, Google them. They’re addictive!)

Toy Story 4

Cost? $28

What’s inside? A Toy Story carry bag, a disc shooter with 18 foam discs, a slide show projector torch with two discs, a DIY Forky, plus a squishy Woody and Buzz. (Retail value $55.80)

Why should you get it? You can make your own DIY Forky! Just make sure it doesn’t end up in the trash.

Rude Dudes

Cost? $10

What’s inside? An icky sticky hand, 105ml TNT mega sour spray, 120g TNT mega sour slime, four each of the Rude Dudes bulls balls, possum poop, snot balls, spew balls, pig farts and bum blasters, 65g gummy centipedes, TNT Oozer pop, cola shock bar, TNT Shocks sour apple bar and strawberry bar. (Retail value $18.40)

Why should you get it? It’s obviously not just for dudes – it’s for anyone who enjoys a good fart joke. Plus, duh, possum poop.

World’s Biggest Jumbo

Cost? $20

What’s inside? TNT Ka Bluey Mile Long bubblegum stick, soft drink, whoopie cushion, assorted flavours of 56g Warheads, eight Wizz Fizz sherbet, a large inflatable World’s Biggest Jumbo bat, approximately 12 50g Ghost Drops, ten Radz Mouth Painter candy in assorted flavours, fairy floss, ten Radz Fizz Bombs blast drops in assorted flavours, an icky sticky hand, Dopey Dunk, TNT Shocks red raspberry, cola and sour apple bars, 65g spicy jellyfish, Crazy Crackle, Ka-Bluey blast blue raspberry bar, four Sam Blue Painter Pops, ten each of Short Circuit sour buzz bombs in assorted flavours, Rager Dynamite Drop sour candy in assorted flavours, 65g jelly filled blue bears and ten Ka-Bluey bubble gum balls. (Retail value $46.10)

Why should you get it? It’ll last forever… or at least until Christmas.

Pokémon A

Cost? $28

What’s inside? Pokémon socks, badges, keychain, sticker book, non-woven bag, duffle bag, cap, Pokémon pencil with toppers, case and trading cards. (Retail value $90.50)

Why should you get it? Someone recently sold their mint condition Pokémon cards for more than $100,000 – no joke. This is the cartoon fad that will never die.

The Royal Melbourne Show kicks off at the Melbourne Showgrounds on Saturday, September 21 and runs until Tuesday, October 1. Check out our rundown of all the cool things happening this year here.

Looking for more school holiday fun? Check out the best things to do with kids this spring.