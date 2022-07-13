In the last few months, everything's gotten a tad more expensive. Coffees are $5, cabbages are $9, and let's not even talk about the price of petrol these days. The inflation crisis truly takes no prisoners, and sadly that also applies to the humble Bunnings sausage snag.

For the first time in 15 years, the price of a snag is going up in price from $2.50 to $3.50 – a whopping 40 per cent hike. The price increase comes into effect from July 23 and comes in response to feedback from the community groups the beloved sausage sizzle supports. Because of the increased cost of goods, the revenue the B-sizz was pulling in just wasn’t enough to meet the financial burdens faced by local charities.

What won’t change, however, is that every cent raised by Bunnings will continue to go to the not-for-profits it supports, so don’t be too salty with the fine folks cooking up the snags when you find yourself fishing around your pockets for another gold coin.

