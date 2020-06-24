The State Library of Victoria is reopening – but you need to book a seat

The library has been closed for the longest time in its 166-year history

Great news fellow book nerds! The State Library is reopening its doors after a long shutdown so you can finally head back into the magnificent La Trobe Reading Room.

The library will reopen on Saturday, June 27, but your visit won’t be exactly the same as you remember it. Most of the library spaces will be open to visitors but you’ll need to book a seat online before you visit so that they can safely manage visitor numbers. You can book one of two daily sessions (morning from 10am-1.30pm or arvo from 2.30 to 6pm) seven days a week. You can book online here otherwise there will be a limited number of spaces available daily for walk-ins.

If you’re keen on accessing collection items like books, newspapers and research materials you have to request them two days in advance. This includes books on open access shelves in the reading rooms. It’s a hygiene requirement to make sure everyone is kept safe.

The library will be initially opened for only reduced hours, so from 10am to 6pm daily. Keep an eye on the website for an update to this as the weeks go on.

Unfortunately, lockers and meeting rooms won’t be available to use so keep this in mind. Check out more FAQs on the library website here.

