The team behind fine diner Lake House have just launched a bakery

If you're into fine dining, you probably know the Lake House in Daylesford, a must-visit dining destination in Victoria's gorgeous spa district. The seasonal menu is always changing, but it's always chockers with local produce, treated as produce should be treated and turned into some of Victoria's most delicious meals.

Lake House also has an on-site cooking school and very luxe accommodation, as well as its very own farm, Dairy Flat, which serves the restaurant and allows chefs to experiment with the very freshest of ingredients. Dairy Flat Lodge will open in December 2019, offering luxe farm stay-style accommodation for up to 14 people.p

And that's not all. The Wolf-Tasker family are now opening a bakery on site, called Bake House, which will give the same dedication and attention to detail with bread products that the restaurant gives to everything else. Bake House's staples are baguettes, sourdough and Viennese loaves, breakfast buns, croissants and jam and custard doughnuts. Some of these treats will also be available at the Wombat Hill House Café, in Daylesford’s Botanic Gardens.

You can try these carby delights for yourself at Dairy Flat Farm's open day, December 7. The open day will include tours of the gardens and the Dairy Flat Lodge, the olive grove and the orchard. You can buy bread from Bake House, as well as fresh veggies, herbs, flowers and gifts (Christmas is coming, after all). Tickets are $6 for individuals and $12 for families, and you can buy tickets at the farm gate.