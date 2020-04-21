The Wiggles launch an educational podcast to keep kids entertained during the shutdowns

Who would’ve thought that a band that sang about hot vegetables and red automobiles would go on to have such an enduring and influential effect on the nation’s children? The Wiggles are still going strong almost three decades after first hitting the stage in their famous coloured skivvies.

The Wiggles might not be able to perform IRL at the moment, but their commitment to children’s edutainment remains unchanged. The children’s group have released a new podcast in partnership with Big W aimed at engaging toddlers and preschool-aged children during the shutdowns. It will probably go some way to keeping parents sane, too.

The podcast is called Here to Help and is an eight-part podcast series covering everything from handwashing to understanding our feelings. In a tot-friendly fun way, of course.

Parents can download the free Wiggles Here to Help podcast online.