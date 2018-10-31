There's a new Southeast Asian rooftop bar and restaurant in town

A new Southeast Asian bar and restaurant has opened on the third floor of a building on Little Bourke Street. Red Piggy is locked and loaded for the summer season with a rooftop terrace, an 11-metre hanging wall garden, and giant feature walls sporting palms and flowers.

Photograph: Hannah Caldwell

Chef Kim-Maree Moore is an Albury-born chef who has paid her dues in kitchens in Australia (including Botherambo and Mahalo Poké) and Indonesia. Now she is mining the flavours of Southeast Asia for her menu of share plates at Red Piggy.

The best part is the price. There are lots of little plates on the menu that come in under $20 per serve, but for $30 you can pick any five items from the menu for a snack safari. It's a FOMO-busting way of dining that offers up the likes of battered rockling with coconut jackfruit salad; rice paper prawn cups; Asian-style ragu on hand-cut flat rice noodles; and slow-cooked lamb neck in a Thai red curry.

Photograph: Hannah Caldwell

Red Piggy, Level 3, 263 Little Bourke St, Melbourne 3000.

