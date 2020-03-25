Third Drawer Down is selling hand sanitiser in artist-designed bottles

Third Drawer Down, the Fitzrovian home of all things that are aesthetic, is now selling hand sanitiser in bottles designed by artists. The store has collaborated with Zeep self-care products to create “Hand Sanity-tizer” – funky bottles of hospital strength hand sanitiser covered in artworks by David Shrigley and Magda Archer.

David Shrigley is a British artist known for his humorous, nonchalant line drawings and has long been featured at Third Drawer Down (you may remember his giant inflatable penis swan that sat outside the store last year). Magda Archer’s work showcases nostalgic illustrations (think the pictures in your old Golden books) and her talents have seen her work alongside Marc Jacobs.

Photograph: Supplied

There are five designs to choose from, all of which have a little bit of fun at our currently grim situation. Our fave is Archer’s floral ‘Please Go Away’ design, which is both beautiful and informative. Bottles come in 100ml or 500ml amounts and range in price from $12.50 to $25.



Third Drawer Down’s Fitzroy shopfront is currently closed due to Covid-19 shutdowns but you can preorder a bottle of Hand Sanity-tizer from the online store.

