This CBD restaurant is selling $1 dumpling soup this week

Red Spice QV’s long-standing popularity can be attributed to its fuss-free dining style and commitment to traditional southeast Asian flavours. To celebrate the launch of its new menu, Red Spice will be serving up a new menu item for only $1.

On Wednesday, September 26 only, you can grab a soup made of steamed prawn and barramundi dumplings with a coconut tom yum broth for just a buck. Only 200 serves are available, and it’s one per person, so get in quick to get yours!

It’s takeaway only, and Red Spice QV will be serving them from noon until they run out.

