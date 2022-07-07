Here it is all about the fish dumplings – they might not be the most beautiful dumplings you've ever eaten, but they have some serious Chinese pedigree behind them. These little, tasty parcels are all handmade, and the filling features plenty of fragrant ginger and coriander root.
Whoever coined the phrase "the best things come in small packages" had definitely just eaten a plate of dumplings. No other food compares when it comes to versatility – fried, steamed or boiled, they're all delicious. And with a myriad of variations and ingredients, they can happily feed vegetarians and carnivores alike.
Now, a favourite dumplings joint can be a contentious topic. So to help you decide – or make a list to try them all – we have composed a list of Melbourne's most popular Chinese offerings so you can get your fix of these parcels of joy.