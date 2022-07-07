Whoever coined the phrase "the best things come in small packages" had definitely just eaten a plate of dumplings. No other food compares when it comes to versatility – fried, steamed or boiled, they're all delicious. And with a myriad of variations and ingredients, they can happily feed vegetarians and carnivores alike.

Now, a favourite dumplings joint can be a contentious topic. So to help you decide – or make a list to try them all – we have composed a list of Melbourne's most popular Chinese offerings so you can get your fix of these parcels of joy.