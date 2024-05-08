This is not a drill: chef Karen Martini is offering Australia’s cheapest three-course meal at just $7.90

The Kindness Kitchen pop-up aims to raise funds for the millions of Aussies struggling right now

Cheap eats sure ain’t what they used to be, especially in Melbourne where it’s not only the cost of dining out that’s getting steeper. It's also food (and living, for that matter) too. So, to raise awareness and funds for Aussies facing hunger right now, renowned chef Karen Martini has decided to do something about it. She’ll be transforming her newly opened St Kilda restaurant Saint George into ‘the Kindness Kitchen’ this June 6, where attendees can grab a three-course feed for just $7.90.

Why $7.90, you might ask? Well, that’s exactly the price of a 907-gram tub of yoghurt from Chobani, who's partnered up with both Martini and Foodbank for the charity-driven event. All ticket sales – plus sales from Chobani's limited edition Foodbank yogurt – will be donated to Foodbank, with the aim to raise millions for fighting food insecurity around the nation.

Photograph: Eugene Hyland

The Foodbank Hunger Report 2023 revealed Australians are increasingly struggling to put food on the table, with 48 per cent feeling anxious or struggling to consistently access adequate food.

In fact, 3.7 million Australian households ran out of food in the last year, which is more than the number of households in Sydney and Melbourne combined.

Not only will guests be treated to a culinary feast curated by Karen Martini, but they'll also hear from Foodbank Australia CEO Brianna Casey and long-time volunteer Graham Collier from St Kilda-based charity, the Father Bob Maguire Foundation – a long-time charity partner of Foodbank.

“Our special Kindness Kitchen menu will feature delicious seasonal local ingredients, featuring an exclusive dessert inspired by the Chobani x Foodbank yogurt, which is what both my cooking and our restaurant is all about,” Ms Martini said. “I’m really looking forward to bringing light to the pervasive issue of hunger amongst our community to get more help to Australians who need it most.

Tickets are now on sale to the public here. Meanwhile, Chobani's special Foodbank yoghurts will be available at Woolworths stores until October 2024. Every tub sold equates to six meals for an Aussie in need.

