A humpback whale coming out of the water.
Photograph: Supplied

Whale-watching season in Victoria has begun – here's how to see them

The ultimate guide to whale watching in Victoria for 2024

Liv Condous
Written by
Liv Condous
A chill has settled over Melbourne as winter draws closer – the nights are getting frosty, and we're seeking out evenings in pubs with crackling fireplaces and getaways at cosy cabins for our weekend adventures. But despite the colder temps, there are some upsides to winter in Melbourne, and one particularly beautiful thing about the colder months is the spectacular splashes that punctuate the ocean thanks to the annual whale migration. Keen to catch a sight of one of the ocean’s gentle giants? Read on.

When is whale-watching season in Victoria?

For Victorians, the prime whale watching season is roughly from May to October each year. Migrating from Antarctica, they pass by Victoria before heading up the east coast of Australia, returning a few months later. During their northbound migration, the whales travel closer to the coast, so it’s worth getting in early.

What is the best time for whale watching in Victoria?

Expert opinions on the best time to see whales in vary, with some claiming that whales are more active early in the morning, and others stating that you’re more likely to spot the breaching creatures between 11am and 3pm (though this might be more due to visibility, as these are the hours when the sun is directly overhead). Your best bet for prime viewing time is to check the forecast to know when the weather will be calm and the ocean waters flat. 

Which month is the best for whale watching in Victoria?

While theoretically you can spot migrating whales from May through to October, you’re most likely to catch sight of one during winter and the beginning of spring, so from June to September. 

Which whales can you see in Victoria? 

Most of the whales you’ll see from Victoria’s coastline are humpback whales and Southern Right whales. But if you're very lucky, you could also spot blue whales, which visit our shores between November and March. 

Where are the best places for whale watching across Victoria? 

There are plenty of places to spot whales across our state, including the Great Ocean Road, Wilsons Promontory, Phillip Island, Warrnambool and Portland. Read our full guide on where to go whale-watching here

