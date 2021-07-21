Melbourne
A bouquet at All Nations Park.
Photograph: Emely Alakus

This Melbourne florist created a bouquet scavenger hunt to brighten up lockdown

Emely Alakus hoped to make at least five people smile after finding her gorgeous blooms

By
Adena Maier
If you walked through All Nations Park on Sunday afternoon, you might have been lucky enough to stumble upon one of five gorgeous bouquets that florist Emely Alakus had strewn about for people to find. 

Alakus, who owns and operates Tom Fool Flowers in Northcote on her own, had excess stock leftover after last week’s lockdown announcements. She didn’t want them to go to waste, so she decided to put them around the park and post photos of their locations on Instagram for locals to find.

“The shop has been doing so well just purely from local support in the community,” says Alakus. “The intention was to give back to the community. I thought if I was in the situation where I found [a bouquet], it would make me happy.” 

Since then, Alakus’s act of kindness has blown up on social media, and she’s received an outpouring of support.

“I had no intention of this becoming anything bigger than making five people happy,” says Alakus. “I’m pretty surprised and overwhelmed at the amount of people that have contacted me.”

Looking for flower and plant delivery services in Melbourne? Here are the best florists and nurseries that do same-day delivery. 

