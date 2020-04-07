This mobile Melbourne zoo is doing daily reptile livestreams

If you’re not much for penguins or koalas, we’ve got something for all you reptile lovers. Reptile Encounters, a mobile zoo from Melbourne, has started doing daily educational livestreams.

From Monday to Friday at 11am and 2pm, the team of veterinary bioscientists and registered teachers will be entertaining those at home with great reptile content on their Facebook page. You’ll be able to learn about the zoo’s collection of animals and all they’re doing for conservation.

All online content is great for animal lovers of all ages, even youngsters. If you’re curious, you can even ask questions on the livestream about Reptile Encounters’ saltwater crocodiles, black cockatoos, sugar gliders and more. Here’s a video you can watch now with wildlife ambassador Tia.

