This new café is doing six types of eggs benny

They say you shouldn't mess with the classics, but new café Riddik is not one for following the well-trod path when it comes to breakfast, which is why they have no less than six different kinds of eggs Benedict on the menu.

Upon hearing this news some might wonder if chef Adam Robbins (of Penny House fame) has all his eggs in one carton. But maybe his experimentation with the eggs-meat-butter combo are just crazy enough to work.

Choices include the standard eggs benny with poached eggs, bacon and hollandaise on sourdough, as well as the eggs Atlantic, which comes with spinach and salmon. There's also the pastrami option, which answers the question of what would happen if a Reuben sandwich and an eggs benny had a baby.

The fried soft shell crab version comes with a coriander and mint slaw and some chilli hollandaise, while the braised spring lamb has grilled asparagus and a minted hollandaise. The coup de gras is their crispy skin and sweet soy braised pork belly edition, which comes with an apple walnut and coriander slaw and a blood orange hollandaise sauce.

But if eggs aren’t really for you that's OK. There’s French toast stuffed with fresh berries and French cheesecake, a burger rubbed with coffee (!) and served with cola infused barbecue sauce, and meatballs filled with buffalo mozzarella.

Riddik has a morning to night licence, enough space to seat 133 people and it’s only about half an hour out of the city. Located in a former bank with walls covered in murals by European street artist Tarek. If you like your breakfast to be as extra as possible, all signs point to this place coming a new local favourite.

Riddik opens at 1-3 The Mall, Lower Templestowe on January 8, 2018.