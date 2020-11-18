Torquay and surrounds

Eat here

You’ll be horribly jealous of the locals who get to eat and shop at Surf Coast Wholefoods daily, but you can pretend you’re a local for a drop-in visit if it makes you feel better. The Buddha Bowl is fantastic, as is the plant-based taco. Avocado, brown rice, kale and tofu ensure you’re well fuelled for a day of surfing, walking and discovering Torquay.

Drink here

Frontbeach Taphouse & Restaurant is an all-day destination for meals and craft beers. Look out over the Torquay front beach and relish the serenity.

Stay here

Serenity Accommodation provides reliable, meticulously decked out holiday homes whether it’s for a couple or the whole family. Serenity has two identical houses, both located in Torquay. Plus, guests can easily check in via an app rather than fussing with keys and lockboxes on arrival.

Do this

Take a surfing lesson with the professionals at Torquay Surfing Academy. Whether you're entirely new to the sport or your rusty skills could use some refinement, the team here have been operating for almost 20 years so they're experts at getting you on that board. All gear (including fully sealed wetsuits and surfboards) can be purchased and hired here, as well.

If you only do one thing…

Go for a swim, surf or walk along Torquay’s front beach.