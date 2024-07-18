Subscribe
This tiny town on the Great Ocean Road is getting a multi-million dollar upgrade to its waterfront area

The seaside spot's harbour area will be enlivened by a huge redevelopment

Liv Condous
Liv Condous
An aerial view of the Apollo Bay harbour, with blue ocean.
Photograph: Great Ocean Road Coast and Parks Authority
There's another addition to the list of swish developments coming to the Great Ocean Road, alongside a new hot springs resortswanky visitor centre at the 12 Apostles and a huge sculptural lookout at the Blowhole landmark. Next up on the agenda for upgrades to the famed coastal region is a makeover for the beloved seaside spot of Apollo Bay, with a multi-million dollar development slated for the town. 

The surroundings of the town's harbour are getting a major facelift, with a $12.61 million project set to transform the waterfront area, which was named the fourth best beach in Australia last year. This will include the construction of a boardwalk that'll be perfect for seaside strolls, and an extension of the existing building at the base of the harbour, which is currently home to the town's fishermen's co-op – one of very few left in the country.

This extension is designed to reinvigorate and improve accessibility to the harbour. Plus, the beloved (and highly acclaimed) fish and chip shop will get a spruce up, too. So there'll be plenty more for residents and visitors alike to enjoy at the popular tourist destination. 

The redevelopment plans will be spearheaded by Antarctica Architects, in consultation with the Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corporation and the Apollo Bay Fishermen’s Co-op. The overall project is being funded as part of a $500 million deal to transform Geelong and the Great Ocean Road, with the federal and state governments teaming up with the local council with the Great Ocean Road Coast and Parks Authority. 

