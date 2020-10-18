This website will show you exactly how far 25km is from your home

Melbourne residents can't travel further than 25km for shopping or exercise as part of new restrictions

In case you didn't hear the news, Melburnians must now shop and exercise within 25km from their home (increased from 5km). Naturally, many more of us are questioning just how far 25km is from our homes.

However, where there's a web connection, there's a way. KM From Home is a website created by developer Dave Bolger when movement restrictions were introduced in his home country of Ireland back in March. While Ireland's travel restrictions have since eased, the opposite is true in Melbourne. Luckily, KM From Home works across the world, meaning you can use the simple tool to work out exactly how far 25km is from your home.

All you have to do is type in your address (or let the website automatically see your device location) and the site will show you the option of seeing 20km – from here you can adjust the distance to 25km. Try the tool for yourself here.

Update 04/08/2020: You can also determine how far you can travel from home by using this 5km radius tool created by local Khy Tran. Take a look here.

Melburnians are not allowed to travel further than 25km for exercise or shopping. Read about the latest news announced by the Victorian government here.