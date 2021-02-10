Throw a Palestinian or Sri Lankan dinner party with the ASRC

The Feast for Freedom gives you the opportunity to feast and give back to the community

The Asylum Seeker Resource Centre's (ASRC) Feast for Freedom is back from Friday, March 26 to Sunday, March 28 this year.

The Feast gives you the chance to cook a cuisine you mightn’t have experimented with before, and the excuse to host your loved ones for a meal all in the name of raising funds for asylum seekers.

This year’s Feast will feature recipes by refugee cooks from Palestine and Sri Lanka, along with its previously archived recipes. Aheda was a chef in Palestine who currently shares her meals via Melbourne-based social enterprise Free to Feed. Her recipes will include smoky baba ganoush, green falafel, sayadieh samak (rice and fish), green salad and baklava.

Niro embarked upon his culinary journey with thirty other Sri Lankan refugees in an Australian immigration detention centre. Together they tested recipes and taught each other how to make traditional Sri Lankan food that reminded them of home.

He now owns a mobile market stall Tukka Tukka KothuRoti Man where he makes fresh kothu roti for people at various events. Niro’s vegan recipes for the Feast will include paruppu vadai (deep-fried lentil fritters), his signature kothu roti (a curried, roti dish) and payasam (spiced rice pudding).

All recipes by Aheda and Niro will be included in the Feast for Freedom recipe book which hosts will receive in their official hosting kit.

To host your own feast, simply register via the website, then the ASRC will email you a personal fundraising page for you to start raising funds with. All that’s left to do after that is to choose your cuisine, receive your free Feast Host Kit including a Feast shopping totem a wooden spoon, a shopping list and conversation cards to use with your guests, and to host your feast wherever you please.

Darren Purchese (Burch and Purchese) has collaborated with Aheda to create an online dessert cooking class inspired by Aheda’s baklava as well. To access it from March 1 onwards, simply donate what you feel.

Remember that raising as much as $282 can help fund the weekly food, housing and healthcare needs of someone seeking asylum. Find out more via the Feast for Freedom website.