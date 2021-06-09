Melbourne
Phở Nom bánh mì
Photograph: Griffin Simm

Try Jerry Mai's bánh mì with matched beers again this weekend

Molly Rose Brewing and Phở Nom are teaming up again for the ultimate pairing of carbs

By Rushani Epa
We're blessed to have an abundance of bánh mì options dotted all around our city. In exciting Vietnamese baguette-related news owing to last week's success, Melburnians are set to get a taste of Jerry Mai's casual Vietnamese eatery Phở Nom which is currently closed due to the lockdown. Teaming up with Collingwood brewery Molly Rose Brewing once again, the pop-up event will dish up three takeaway variations of bánh mì along with beers paired by Molly Rose's owner and brewer, Nic Sanders.

Hospitality workers can also claim 50 percent off their goodies as a thank you from both teams.

The bánh mìs in question will feature the usual suspects of pickled veg, butter, pate and bread. But they will also include Mai’s family recipe of handmade red curry sausage. This is then paired with Molly Rose’s Lager German Pilsner. Additionally, a Saigon breakfast bánh mì with minute steak and fried egg will be paired with Molly Rose's Spotlight HBC 522 IPA. Lastly, a vegan bánh mì of mock Peking duck with hoisin sauce is paired with Molly Rose Mr Fox, Red Session IPA. 

Bánh mì's and beers will be slung out of Molly Rose’s taproom at 279 Wellington Street, Collingwood this Saturday, June 12 and Sunday, June 13 from 11am until sold out. Attendees must wear masks and adhere to social distancing (alongside living within a 25km radius of the venue). 

Unsure about what you can and can't do this weekend? Find out Melbourne's current restrictions here.

