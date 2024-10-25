American rapper Tyler the Creator is about to drop his seventh studio album and the hype is reaching a fever pitch. After his last two albums Igor (2019) and Call Me If You Get Lost (2021) both debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and scored Grammys for Best Rap Album, anticipation couldn’t be higher.

If Tyler the Creator fans didn’t already have enough to look forward to, now the artist has announced Chromakopia: The World Tour to support the album. It’s a massive suite of dates and the important news is yes, he’s coming to Melbourne.

Keen to catch Tyler live in Melbourne next year? Here’s everything you need to know from dates to potential ticket prices.

Tyler the Creator Melbourne tour dates in 2025

The Australia and New Zealand leg of Tyler’s world tour are scheduled to take place in August and September. So far, he’s confirmed two Melbourne shows on Friday, August 22 and Saturday, August 23. These will both happen at Rod Laver Arena.

When do Melbourne tickets go on sale?

The general public will have the chance to nab tickets on Friday, November 1 at 10am local time. Just head on over to this link.

Presale

Of course, there are also options to get ahead of the curve. The Amex presale starts on Tuesday, October 29 at 9am local time over here. Alternatively, the Frontier members presale kicks off on Wednesday, October 30 at 10 am local time – register here.

It’s also worth noting that there’s a limit of six tickets per customer during presale.

How much will Tyler the Creator Melbourne tickets cost?

That info is still being kept under wraps, but we’ll update you here once we know.

Supporting acts

Fellow rapper Lil Yachty and hip-hop duo Paris Texas are jumping on board as the support acts for the whole tour.

Where else in Australia is Tyler the Creator playing?

Tyler will head to Auckland before his Melbourne shows, then follow up with dates in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth.

