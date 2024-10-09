Blak humour and blasphemy. Julian Assange. A script unseen by even the performer. Chekhov unravelled. Malthouse Theatre’s 2025 season has just come out from under wraps and it contains multitudes. The company will show seven productions next year from a mix of Australian and international theatremakers, in a selection that stretches across genres to appeal to broad tastes.

According to artistic director Matthew Lutton OAM, “this season of theatre is for the curious who are seeking adrenaline, fun, rich ideas and who want to explore what theatre can be”.

In a major change for the company reflecting the pervasive cost of living crisis, Malthouse will significantly lower its prices for the 2025 season. Standard tickets will range from $50-85, with Mob Tix and concession prices ranging from $20-55

“Every production is different, and we have made it price accessible for you to see them all throughout the year,” says Lutton.

There will also be a special early bird discount for the keen beans and the thrifty among us. From October 10-31, all in-house productions will sell for 25 per cent off, bringing some prices down as low as a modest $38.

What shows will make up the Malthouse 2025 season?

Truth: Playing from February 13, this new work from the celebrated Patricia Cornelius traces the story of Julian Assange from his teen years in Melbourne to the chaos that followed.

A Nightime Travesty: From February 19, this First Nations vaudevillian musical horror will pack a major political punch. Expect romance, genocide, a live band and shocking moments.

The Birds: From May 1, a one-woman show from award-winning actor Paula Arundell (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) arrives. It’s the Hitchcock classic you know, presented in a way you don’t: lights off, headphones on.

Echo: Every Cold-Hearted Oxygen: From July 14-19, a new performer will take the stage each night, guided by a script they’ve never seen before. What will happen? Show up to find out.

The Orchard: From August 5, the first-ever main stage commission from Melbourne favourites Pony Cam (Feast, Burnout Paradise) will turn Anton Chekov’s final play on its head.

Troy: From September 4, go back to a time when gods walked among us in this physically demanding performance backed by a powerhouse ensemble house.

Meow Meow’s The Red Shoes: From November 19, cabaret favourite Meow Meow will shake you into an ecstatic silly season by mixing up the classic Hans Christian Anderson tale.

How and when can we get tickets?

Tickets are on sale now via the Malthouse website, so get in early to secure that tasty 25 per cent off.

