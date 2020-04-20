Urban Alley Brewery is now producing hand sanitiser for the general public

Urban Alley Brewery in Docklands has decided to use its resources to create its own hand sanitiser. The initiative was brought about in an effort to keep current staff employed as well as providing something that’s been quickly deemed a necessity for the wider community.

The process of creating hand sanitiser usually takes three months, but the Urban Alley team were able to turn it around in just three weeks. The product is proudly 100 per cent Australian made and owned, with Urban Alley generating around 100 jobs throughout the supply chain. The brewery is hoping to produce over 100,000 units weekly to keep up with demand.

Urban Alley is currently offering Melbourne-wide delivery of all its craft beers, but you also have the option of purchasing hand sanitiser along with your bundle. There are delivery and contactless pick-up options available – check it out here.

