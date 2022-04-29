Victoria just got 41 new and upgraded campsites

It's only the beginning, with another 23 new and 55 upgraded campsites expected by mid-next year

Last winter, the Victorian government announced that it was investigating hundreds of riverfront sites across the state to be turned into new campgrounds. That time has finally come, with the government unveiling 13 new and 28 upgraded campgrounds spread across some of Victoria's most picturesque regions.

New sites include Flat Spur Campground at Mt Buller, Stockman's Campground in Big River State forest and Thomson Bridge Campground in Gippsland. Great Otway National Park also has three new campsites, and there are seven new hike-in campgrounds along the Grampians Peaks Trail. Several campgrounds that were damaged or destroyed by bushfires and storms, including in Wombat State Forest, near Corryong and along the Werribee River, have been repaired and reopened.

This initiative comes as part of a $105.6 million investment in getting more Victorians out into nature by the Andrews Labor government. Along with developing campsites, the funding is also going towards improving walking trails and visitor facilities across the state.

Find out more about these new and improved campsites through the Victorian government's website. Bookings are not required for most state forest campgrounds, and you can book a national park campsite through the Parks Victoria website.

Hate roughing it? Keep your creature comforts at these glamping sites across Melbourne and Victoria.