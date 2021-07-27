Where to go glamping in Victoria
Experience the thrill of the great outdoors while still enjoying creature comforts with these glamping spots and tiny houses
For those who want to experience the great outdoors without experiencing too much of the great outdoors, there's glamping. These spacious, decked-out bell tents are perfect for getting off the grid and relaxing, while still being able to enjoy a proper bed and (often) plumbing. Whether your ideal outdoor getaway involves exploring gorgeous gardens, waking up to ocean views or a being able to see wild, beautiful beasts roam the plains, there's a little something for everyone in this list.
For more fun getaway options, check out these ten quirky Airbnbs in country Victoria. Don't forget to stretch your legs with our guide to Melbourne's best day hikes, too.
RECOMMENDED: Epic road trips from Melbourne.
Best glamping spots in Victoria
Mirador Springs
Best for: Exploring acres of fairy-tale gardens
Mirador Springs isn't all that far from the M1. But in the short, winding distance between the highway turnoff and the blessedly well-signposted retreat, you'll go from flat farmland to a mountain of densely wooded eucalypt forest punctuated by laughing kookaburras and warbling maggies. This is glamping as it should be – that is, as far removed from camping as possible (it even features a luxe freestanding bathtub). Arrive while there's still enough daylight to check out the impressive six hectares of gardens that feature everything from glassy secret lakes to curious goats.
Phillip Island Glamping
Best for: Waking up to ocean views
Just 90 minutes from Melbourne is a little island famous for its natural beauty: beaches, hiking and of course, penguins. What better way to embrace it all than by camping, where you’ll tread lightest? Phillip Island Glamping takes all the work out of camping: you book the spot, and they’ll set up a beautiful canvas bell tent, complete with an air mattress and bedding, towels, kitchen appliances and even an outdoor table and chairs.
Werribee Open Range Zoo
Best for: Switching off to the sounds of wild animals
Sometimes, it’s easy to forget that giraffes, lions, hippos and meerkats live peacefully 45 minutes from the CBD. What’s more, Werribee Open Range Zoo offers animal-lovers the chance to sleep over in a tented safari lodge. Get up at dawn and head out to your own private balcony – the perfect vantage point to watch beautiful beasts wake up on the African savannah. Your accommodation includes dinner and drinks, a guided night walk and marshmallows by an evening campfire.
Halls Gap Lakeside Tourist Park
Best for: Groups or families who want to glamp together
Bell tents are the done thing when it comes to glamping, but Halls Gap Lakeside Tourist Park has upped the ante by adding decked-out safari tents. Located right in the middle of Grampians National Park, these tents have canvas walls but are filled with handmade furniture that makes it feel a little more like apartment-living than camping. There’s an outdoor deck, a barbecue and even a kitchenette if you’re keen on prepping your own food. There are two-person tents but our pick is the five-person safari tent which has a king bed, single bed and a bunk bed.
Happy Glamper
Best for: Escaping to a seaside retreat
Pristine beaches, famous wineries and lush hiking tracks await visitors to the Mornington Peninsula; but we reckon you’ll find it hard to leave the campsite that Happy Glamper will set up in time for your arrival. These glamping masters make every experience feel personal, with colourful bunting, fresh linen, board games and books and magazines. If you’re not a tent person, then they also have a vintage Airstream or restored ’50s caravan named Miss Myrtle.
Inverloch Glamping
Best for: Lighting the fire and shooting the shit with friends as the sun goes down
The seaside town of Inverloch is the perfect spot to base yourself to explore South Gippsland. If you’re keen to embrace the great outdoors, you should book into one of the most glamorous glamping set ups in the state at Inverloch Glamping. These bell tents comfortably fit two people and they’re hella cosy with a split system for year-round comfort. Cute fixings including a chimenea (outdoor fireplace), a private outdoor copper shower and a grass picnic area to lounge on. If the tents aren’t available, you can also book into Inverloch Glamping’s beach cabins.
Cosy Tents
Best for: Unwinding in Victoria’s spa capital
Here in a serene camping spot in the Macedon Ranges, you'll wake up to the sounds of birds and the breeze through the gum trees. Open the flap of your large canvas tent and you’ll find a box filled with milk, bread and fruit. After breakfast, all of the Daylesford region is yours to explore; treat yourself to a massage at one of the town’s many spas, or soak into the natural mineral waters of the nearby Hepburn Bathhouse.
Balgownie Estate Winery Retreat and Vineyard
Best for: Those who like to wake up to the smell of vino.
Balgownie Estate is recognised as one of Australia's premium vineyards. Its homestead includes seven luxe suites to stay in, which are both contemporary and stylish – but we suggest heading outside. Outside there are 15 glamping tents set up which have you planted right at the edge of the vineyard. Each tent is fitted with queen size beds and linen, split system air conditioning, a minibar fridge and tea and coffee facilities. Step outside and there’s your very own outdoor lounge setting, too.
The Sheltered Glamping Co
Best for: Those who believe any holiday should include beach access
Situated mere minutes from one of Phillip Island’s best beaches, the Sheltered Glamping Co has set up a number of beautiful bell tents and safari tents for visitors to kick back in. They’re furnished with plush bedding as well as heating and fans for the colder months. The Phillip Island Winery is close by, as is the famous Penguin Parade so you’re not too far from the island’s main attractions.
French Island Glamping
Best for: Going totally wild on a little-visited corner of the state
A short ferry ride from Stony Point on the Mornington Peninsula is secluded French Island National Park – the state’s largest coastal island. This is where you go when you need to recharge in nature, far from the madding crowd. Since there’s just one grocery store on the entire island, guests are advised to pack their own food to cook in the communal kitchen, barbecue and fire pit area. Offering towels, toiletries and all the other essentials, French Island Glamping takes care of the rest, leaving visitors free to explore the island, learn about its fascinating history or go on a wildlife spotting tour with Naturaliste Tours.
You could even try a tiny house
Cosy cabins you can stay in near Melbourne
Looking for a tiny house near Melbourne? Cabins are an ideal solution for when you want to get off the beaten track without having to sacrifice access to indoor plumbing. Whether you wanted to head north to the mountains, west to the spa country, east to the Yarra Valley or south to the sea, there's a cosy cabin ready with a comfy bed and wilderness to explore.