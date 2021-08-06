Melbourne
A man and a boy fishing in a shallow, bubbling river. A tent is set up next to them on the shore
Photograph: Visit Victoria

Victoria may be getting dozens of new riverside campsites

New campsite locations are currently being assessed on the Murray, Loddon, Goulburn and Campaspe rivers

https://d32dbz94xv1iru.cloudfront.net/customer_photos/9a7098cd-1325-45e7-b6d1-f85219445bfb.jpg
Written by
Nicola Dowse
Come spring, Victorians may have dozens of new campsites to choose from. The Victorian government is currently investigating hundreds of riverfront sites across the state to be turned into new campgrounds. 

The Victorian has consulted with communities across the state and is now finalising regulations around the recreational use of Crown land river frontages for camping. In layman's terms, this means that from September 1 Victorians are likely going to have more riverfront camping opportunities along the Murray, Loddon, Goulburn, Campaspe, Broken and Ovens rivers. 

Potential sites will be assessed to determine their safety for camping, as well as how they might impact agriculture, the environment and Aboriginal cultural heritage in the area. 

Currently, Victorians can already access licensed riverfront sites for fishing, hiking and picnicking.

Until then, learn more about places in Victoria that look nothing like Victoria.

