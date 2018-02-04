Victoria will soon be home to a second international airport

Melburnians will soon be able to fly internationally from two Victorian airports as the Andrews Government has today announced that Avalon Airport will officially be the state's second, curfew free international airport.

Malaysian low-cost airline Air Asia will be flying twice daily between Avalon and Kuala Lumpur. To cater for this new route – which is expected to begin by the end of 2018 – a brand new international terminal will be constructed at Avalon in the coming months.

In a statement released today, the Andrews Government is hoping the upgrade will have significant impact on tourism to regional Victoria. It's expected upwards of 220,000 international visitors will land in Avalon each year, which would in turn open up access to Victoria's south-west to more tourists, including Geelong and the Great Ocean Road.

Fair warning though, they call it Avalongwayhome for a reason. Here's hoping everyone gets a heads up about just how far Avalon Airport is from Melbourne's CBD.