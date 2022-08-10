Victorian government allocates nearly $5 million to upgrade caravan parks

The funds will be spread across three development projects, culminating in more than 30 new state-of-the-art cabins

Earlier this year, Victorians scored 41 new and upgraded campsites as part of a $105.6-million-dollar investment in nature-based tourism by the Andrews Labor government. Now, the Labor government has set its sights on upgrading caravan parks, announcing that it will invest $4.6 million in upgrading the offerings in three regional parks.

Wimmera Mallee Cabins will receive the bulk of that funding, with $3 million going towards constructing 16 state-of-the-art cabin accommodations in its three caravan parks in Hindmarsh, West Wimmera and Yarriambiack.

More than $1 million will go towards modernising Edenhope Lakeside Caravan Park, with a primary focus on upgrading the park's capacity and providing visitors with a new common room with a kitchen and games area. The remaining $525,000 will be invested in Lilydale Pine Hill Caravan Park to build 14 new accommodation cabins, along with an amenities block featuring mountain bike equipment and a pet washing area.

"Many Victorians have cherished childhood memories from stays at caravan and holiday parks across the state," says Steve Dimopoulos, the minister for tourism, sport and major event. "These three projects will deliver even more holidaymakers to Victoria's region."

The three projects have a tentative completion date of between 2023 and 2024 and are expected to generate up to 37 construction jobs and 13 ongoing employment positions.