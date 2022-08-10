Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A small white and teal caravan parked in a lot.
Photograph: William Watt

Victorian government allocates nearly $5 million to upgrade caravan parks

The funds will be spread across three development projects, culminating in more than 30 new state-of-the-art cabins

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
Advertising

Earlier this year, Victorians scored 41 new and upgraded campsites as part of a $105.6-million-dollar investment in nature-based tourism by the Andrews Labor government. Now, the Labor government has set its sights on upgrading caravan parks, announcing that it will invest $4.6 million in upgrading the offerings in three regional parks.

Wimmera Mallee Cabins will receive the bulk of that funding, with $3 million going towards constructing 16 state-of-the-art cabin accommodations in its three caravan parks in Hindmarsh, West Wimmera and Yarriambiack.

More than $1 million will go towards modernising Edenhope Lakeside Caravan Park, with a primary focus on upgrading the park's capacity and providing visitors with a new common room with a kitchen and games area. The remaining $525,000 will be invested in Lilydale Pine Hill Caravan Park to build 14 new accommodation cabins, along with an amenities block featuring mountain bike equipment and a pet washing area. 

"Many Victorians have cherished childhood memories from stays at caravan and holiday parks across the state," says Steve Dimopoulos, the minister for tourism, sport and major event. "These three projects will deliver even more holidaymakers to Victoria's region." 

The three projects have a tentative completion date of between 2023 and 2024 and are expected to generate up to 37 construction jobs and 13 ongoing employment positions. 

ICYMI: Victoria is getting three new Costco stores ⁠— here's where the first one is landing. 

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.