Victoria’s galleries and museums will reopen on June 1

Premier Daniel Andrews has announced that galleries, museums and other cultural and entertainment venues across Victoria can reopen from June 1. In a statement made on Sunday, May 24, Andrews said that venues such as galleries, museums, historical sites, drive-in cinemas (not regular cinemas) as well as outdoor amusement parks and zoos can reopen to the public from June 1, with restrictions in place.

A day out at Melbourne Museum or the NGV will look a little different when they reopen. Physical distancing measures still apply, and only 20 people will be allowed “per space”. Indoor venues will additionally need to keep a record of visitor contact details, similar to the recently announced rules in NSW. Libraries, youth centres and community facilities can also reopen, and activities like men’s sheds and art classes can restart, provided they maintain a maximum of 20 people in each area (in addition to essential staff).

Andrews also announced that if people continued to get tested and transmission rates remained low, additional restrictions on cultural venues would be lifted on June 22. These include allowing up to 50 people in galleries and museums (as well as in restaurants and cafés) and the reopening of theatres and cinemas for the first time in more than two months.

