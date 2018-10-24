Want to be a professional cheese tester? Here's your chance

On the list of 'World's Best Jobs' cheese judge has to be in the top three, and Dairy Australia is giving you a chance to live out your dreams for this year's Australian Grand Dairy Awards.

They are opening up a ballot that will let 10 lucky fromage fans join the official judges in determining the winners of the 20th Australian Grand Dairy Awards. The successful ten will be determining the People's Choice winner by sampling 57 nominees from the world of cheese, ice cream, butter, milk, cream and yoghurt. There are 19 categories so this is not for the lactose-intolerant.

So how do you get to go to this magical land of joy? Pop your name in the ballot and tell them in 25 words or fewer why you'd make a great judge. If the gods of cheese smile on you and you're one of the chosen, you'll head to the Australian Grand Dairy Awards HQ in Melbourne from 6pm-8pm on Thursday, November 1. Forget the Lotto, this is the real jackpot, and entries close on Monday, October 29.

If you're really slutty for cheese, try Melbourne's best cheese shops.