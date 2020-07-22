Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Wasteless Vegan Kitchen is collecting masks for homeless people
A handmade face mask and sewing equipment
Photograph: Gabriel on Unsplash

Wasteless Vegan Kitchen is collecting masks for homeless people

You can provide a reusable mask or scarf to help those who can't afford to buy masks

By Nicola Dowse Posted: Wednesday July 22 2020, 10:53am
Advertising

If you a) live in Melbourne and b) have been trying to buy a reusable mask lately, you'll probably agree that they've become quite the commodity. As of 11.59pm on Wednesday, July 22, all residents aged 12 and over living in metropolitan Melbourne or Mitchell Shire are required to wear a mask when leaving home. Unsurprisingly, the mandate has caused a rush on sales of reusable masks, and even a rush on the materials needed to make them.

The rush on masks has raised the concern that vulnerable groups might not be able to get their hands on the essential item. To prepare for that possibility, Wasteless Vegan Kitchen is calling on crafty Melburnians to make and donate reusable face masks for those experiencing homelessness.

The vegan, sustainable food delivery service put a call out on its Instagram page saying it was concerned that Melburnians who don't have easy access to money or materials would struggle to comply with the mask mandate (for which the noncompliance fine is $200). 

View this post on Instagram

Do you sew? Head Honcho of WVK here. I am using our social media platform to call for reusable face mask donations. We are connected to two groups who feed the homeless on Sunday and Monday, however don’t have mask making skills or the funds to buy up and donate. I am hoping by reaching out, we can ban together a bunch of mask making savvy humans & provide free masks to people experiencing homelessness in Footscray & Carlton. Scarf donations are also welcome! I am sincerely worried that the mandatory wearing of masks will put those who don’t have access to funds, materials etc in an even more stressful financial position & also, don’t homeless people deserve the same level of protection and safety that most of us are able to experience in our daily lives? I have tried reaching out to have masks made up through wholesale so customers have the option to buy masks for homeless but there is a minimum waiting time of 20 business days. If you can help, please let me know what you can donate, how many & where from. Due to petrol prices we can only take collections within 10km radius of West Footscray I will be volunteering my time, petrol & rad af van driving abilities this Saturday for collections to donate by Sunday for next weeks food services so they can be handed out. Please email us hello@wastelessvegankitchen.com to help. Thank you! This is a Not For Profit Initiative 💖 #covid19 #facemask #maskup #melbourne #community #safety #reusable #vegancommunity #staysafe #allinthistogether #footscray #footscraylife #westside_melbourne #wefo #westfootscray #itskinthescray #yarraville #seddon #braybrook

A post shared by Wasteless Vegan Kitchen 🌳 (@wastelessvegankitchen) on

After looking into getting masks made wholesale (but realising there would be a 20-day waiting period) WVK is asking for reusable mask donations. The group is connected to two groups that help feed homeless Melburnians in Footscray and Carlton, and is aiming to collect masks to hand out during these regular food services. 

Those able to make and/or donate masks can do so by contacting WVK via email (hello@wastelessvegankitchen.com) with what they can donate and where they live.This Saturday WVK will be driving around collecting donations within a 10km radius of West Footscray (if you live outside of that radius, send an email anyway to see if you can help).  Even if you can't sew you can help out by donating clean scarves or bandanas, which are also considered acceptable face coverings by the DHHS. 

Here are four no-sew ways to make your own masks from everyday items.

And what you need to know about wearing masks while exercising.

 

Share the story
Latest news
    More news
    Advertising