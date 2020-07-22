Wasteless Vegan Kitchen is collecting masks for homeless people

You can provide a reusable mask or scarf to help those who can't afford to buy masks

If you a) live in Melbourne and b) have been trying to buy a reusable mask lately, you'll probably agree that they've become quite the commodity. As of 11.59pm on Wednesday, July 22, all residents aged 12 and over living in metropolitan Melbourne or Mitchell Shire are required to wear a mask when leaving home. Unsurprisingly, the mandate has caused a rush on sales of reusable masks, and even a rush on the materials needed to make them.

The rush on masks has raised the concern that vulnerable groups might not be able to get their hands on the essential item. To prepare for that possibility, Wasteless Vegan Kitchen is calling on crafty Melburnians to make and donate reusable face masks for those experiencing homelessness.

The vegan, sustainable food delivery service put a call out on its Instagram page saying it was concerned that Melburnians who don't have easy access to money or materials would struggle to comply with the mask mandate (for which the noncompliance fine is $200).

After looking into getting masks made wholesale (but realising there would be a 20-day waiting period) WVK is asking for reusable mask donations. The group is connected to two groups that help feed homeless Melburnians in Footscray and Carlton, and is aiming to collect masks to hand out during these regular food services.

Those able to make and/or donate masks can do so by contacting WVK via email (hello@wastelessvegankitchen.com) with what they can donate and where they live.This Saturday WVK will be driving around collecting donations within a 10km radius of West Footscray (if you live outside of that radius, send an email anyway to see if you can help). Even if you can't sew you can help out by donating clean scarves or bandanas, which are also considered acceptable face coverings by the DHHS.

