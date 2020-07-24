Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right We asked Melbourne to show us its DIY masks: here’s what you sent us
A person and their dog wearing matching face masks
Photograph: Sumay Ng

We asked Melbourne to show us its DIY masks: here's what you sent us

We asked our readers to send in photos of their homemade face masks

By Nicola Dowse Posted: Friday July 24 2020, 5:25pm
When the mandate to wear face masks or coverings when leaving home was announced on July 19, there was naturally a rush in mask sales. But as Dan said, you do not need to be wearing a surgical mask – a homemade mask will suffice. 

And boy howdy have Melburnians embraced that statement. On top of Melburnians being resilient (and devilishly good looking we might add), we know you’re all super crafty. Hence we reached out to our readers to see what clever DIY masks you’d been stitching together, quite literally, to keep yourselves and the community safe.

Here’s what you shared with us.

View this post on Instagram

Revel and I have matching #facemasks #stayhomestaysafe #stayhome

A post shared by Sumay Ng (@mrs_r3v3l) on

We love these matching masks modelled by mrs_r3v3l, who tells us the masks were made by her mother-in-law.

 

A person wearing a face mask covered in pigs in blankets and macaroni

 

Photograph: JP Crowley

 

This face mask from JP Crowley is both practical and delicious, sporting a design featuring pigs in blankets. They've even shipped off several of these homemade masks to a friend in the US.

 

Humphrey the toy cavoodle is rocking a homemade "Not today Rona" bandana while his owner rocks the matching face mask. Honestly, matching pet and person masks should be part of a government health campaign, @danielandrewsMP.

 

On the left, an image of a face mask being made; on the right, a woman with long hair wearing a black face mask

 

Photograph: Katamishh on Instagram

 

Katamissh shows us the before and after shots of her homemade mask, wearing a classic black face mask perfect for that "Melbourne look". 

 

A woman wearing a spotted face mask, glasses and a beanie

 

Photograph: Crazy_anh on Instagram

 

This fetching spotted mask from Crazy_Anh comes courtesy of her mother, who has been making homemade face masks for family and friends. We'd like to take a moment here to thank all the like-minded people who've been doing the same – you guys are angels.

A lifesize doll head wearing a glittery, tasselled face mask

 

Photograph: Kookykoufs on Instagram

 

That's it, the search is over. We have found the most extra, most extravagant face mask in Melbourne perfect for when you want to channel "Covid safe" and "flapper queen". This bedazzled, be-tasseled wonder was made by Kookykoufs, who is currently making a big batch of reusable cloth masks to be sold on her Etsy store.

two photos of the same woman wearing black facemasks made out of velvet and leather

 

Photograph: Face mask by neens.m on Instagram

 

Finally, these homemade masks by neens.m are made from leather lined with jersey (on the left) and velvet lined with linen (on the right). The stylish gothic masks are perfect for Melburnians who love black (so, everyone). 

Want to buy yourself a mask? Try one of these local businesses.

And here's how you can make your own mask from items lying around the house.

