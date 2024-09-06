Welcome back our Victorian Olympic and Paralympic athletes at this massive homecoming party in Melbourne

If you were on your feet cheering when Ariarne Titmus scored yet another medal, watching on with teary eyes as Saya Sakakibara won the BMX racing event after an emotional journey, and staring in amazement when Arisa Trew became our youngest-ever gold medallist – then chances are, you were an Olympics fanatic during the Paris 2024 Games.

The Aussie team absolutely smashed it this year, with the highest gold medal tally of all time for our country. Now it's time to celebrate our athletes' incredible achievements, as Melbourne is throwing a huge homecoming party. And best of all, everyone's invited.

As the athletes return home, Melbourne sporting fans will get the chance to give them a warm welcome at the Olympic and Paralympic Welcome Home Celebration on Saturday, September 14. The free event will be held at Olympic Park, which was the site of the former stadium that was built for the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Games.

It'll kick off at 3:30pm, with live sport activations, entertainment, DJs and food trucks. But the coolest part will be getting the chance to meet and congratulate our Victorian Olympians and Paralympians in person. So don your green and gold, get ready to party and show your Aussie pride.

There'll be more details incoming about the event, which you'll be able to find out more about here.

