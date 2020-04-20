Wild Life Bakery is now delivering logs of cookie dough to your door

Remember the good ol' days of 2019 when we all lost it over the breads, pastries and toasted sandwiches at Wild Life Bakery? While the excitement needs to be toned down for 2020, it doesn't need to be filed away as this much loved Brunswick East venue has now launched a delivery service where you can actually pick up logs of its stunning salted chocolate chip cookie dough for $17.

Each log produces ten 50-gram cookies, and considering one cookie at the cabinet is $5.50, that is a ridiculous saving. Even if you factor in the cost of baking the tray of cookies and having your own salt to top each biscuit with, you're still onto a winner.

As for shameful cookie dough eating, there is no one you need to answer to while you're at home except yourself. You do you.

Purchase that sweet, sweet dough here.