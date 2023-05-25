Melbourne
A Gold Coast beach with skyscrapers on the coastline.
Photograph: Supplied

Win free return flights for a year in celebration of Jetstar's 19th birthday

We're talking 12 domestic flights and six international flights – how good is that?

Maya Skidmore
Leah Glynn
Written by
Maya Skidmore
Contributor
Leah Glynn
Some things in life feel too good to be true, like winning free flights (both domestic and international) for a whole year. In this instance though, the chance to jump aboard one of Jetstar's big white and orange planes for a year's worth of travelling could just be your reality.

In celebration of its 19th birthday, Jetstar is holding a competition – and as part of the grand prize one lucky person will score free flights to more than 86 destinations over the course of one year. Plus, you get an extra seat on all the flights to bring a mate, a date or your mum (prepare to become extremely popular). 

The comp is called 'Feel 19 Again' (although anyone can enter, no matter what your age), and there are 12 domestic and six international return flights up for grabs. Jetstar is advertising this as a journey of self-discovery, self-reflection and world exploration for anyone who feels like their lives need it. Keen to get your youthful, 19-year-old sparkle back? You’re not alone. 

A tropical beach with white sand and bright blue water
Photograph: SuppliedYou could be here, on this tropical island (for free)

So, how does the competition work? 

From 6am on May 25, 2023, head over to Jetstar’s Instagram and answer in 19 words or less If you could try any job for a day, what would it be and why?’.

Jetstar wants you to call on your inner 19-year-old for the most peculiar, bizarre and funny answer as humanly possible with this, so think radical ghost hunting in Tokyo, not accountancy in Melbourne's CBD (although no shade, either way). 

On June 1, 19 semi-finalists (are we sensing a theme here?) will be selected. Following that, the chosen few will have three days, up until 11.59pm on June 4, to create a short video detailing why they are the ideal candidate for their imagined job. The best video entries will be judged by Jetstar, with the final draw being decided by Jetstar’s followers on Instagram on June 5. 

This is all happening very quickly, but what’s life without a bit of spontaneity, risk and free international air travel? Fingers crossed you don’t get a last-minute cancellation – but even if you do, the flight’s free, and you’re pretending to be 19 again.

It's a win-win situation if you ask us. 

Find out more about Jetstar's nitty-gritty terms and conditions here

