Forever hunting down rare and prestigious bottles of vino for your collection? A private members club for wine lovers, 67 Pall Mall, is coming to Melbourne soon and promises to make that lifelong treasure hunt a whole lot easier for you. With existing membership sites across the globe in London, Singapore and Verbier in Switzerland, the prestigious club has chosen Melbourne as its first Australian destination due to our fair city’s rich food and wine culture.

“67 Pall Mall was born from passion and brought into existence by wine lovers, for wine lovers,” said founder and CEO Grant Ashton. “Melbourne was chosen above all other cities as our first outpost in Australia due to its close connection to independent and outstanding wine producers, allowing us to engage with a passionate wine culture and a knowledgeable collector community.”

The club will showcase a master sommelier-curated list of 5,000 wines, one of Australia’s largest collections of local and international drops. There’ll even be a swanky new members’ venue, too, where you can swirl, swill and sip to your heart’s content.

Photograph: Supplied / 67 Pall Mall

Set to open in mid-2025, 67 Pall Mall Melbourne will be located within the three uppermost sky-high levels at 85 Spring Street. Upon entry on level 14, you’ll be met with stunning 270-degree views and a luxe maze of drinking and meeting spaces, plus an all-day restaurant for dining. There’ll also be a 7.5-metre wine cellar across two floors, affectionately referred to as the 'wine wave’, with scope to try 1,000 different bottles by the glass. Master of Wine Richard Hemming will run the wine program, and is in the process of building a talented sommelier team to recommend and advise members on their selections.

Photograph: Supplied / 67 Pall Mall

If you’re a fan of Champagne, be sure to head up to the 16th floor, where there’ll be a range of the good stuff paired with a raw menu. You can also peruse a well-stocked whisky bar for rare spirits, while open-air balconies will afford relaxing vistas of the Treasury and Fitzroy Gardens and beyond. Additional membership benefits will include access to the club’s wine storage facilities and an exciting events program, featuring masterclasses, food-pairing events, live music and more.

Though the club doesn’t officially open its doors until mid-2025, there’ll be off-site tastings and events in the lead-up to the big day and you can already apply to be a member or book a private tour. The pre-opening concession rate starts from $2,300 annually – guess we better start saving.

Interested in joining the club? Head to the website to get started.

