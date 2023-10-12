This secret gem in a CBD shopping precinct has been named one of the best bars in the world – congrats!

For the global bar scene, the annual World's 50 Best Bars round-up is considered one of the biggest industry events of the year. Since its launch in 2009, cities across the globe await the results with bated breath to find out if one of their beloved bars has made the cut.

So how did Melbourne fare this year?

While the top 50 for 2023 is still yet to be announced, ahead of the actual event on October 17 the judges have revealed the bars that crept into the 51 to 100 list. And one of Melbourne’s very own has taken out 61st place, the only Aussie venue to make an appearance (so far).

Byrdi is a small cocktail bar in Melbourne Central’s food and drinks precinct, serving up sustainable cocktails and small plates inspired by the seasons. The bar rocketed up to 23 in the World’s 50 Best Bars in 2018, number 30 in 2019, number 56 in 2021, and was recently awarded Australian Cocktail Bar of the Year by the Australian Bartender Magazine Awards.

Whether any other Melbourne bars make it to the top 50 or not is still yet to be known, so make sure you tune in on October 17 to see the final list. In the meantime, check out the full 51 to 100 list below, along with some FAQs:







How does the voting system for the World’s 50 Best Bars work?

The bars have been voted for by a gender-balanced pool of more than 650 drink experts from across the world. The panel remains anonymous, and votes are cast confidentially.

Where and when will the World’s 50 Best Bars 2023 awards ceremony be held?

The live awards ceremony for the World’s 50 Best Bars will be held in Singapore at Pasir Panjang Power Station on the evening of October 17 2023.

How to watch the World’s 50 Best Bars 2023 awards ceremony?

If you haven’t managed to score an exclusive invite to the awards ceremony in Singapore (we're still waiting!), there are a couple of ways to tune in. A global live broadcast will be screened, and you can view it via the World’s 50 Best Bars Facebook page or YouTube channel.

RECOMMENDED