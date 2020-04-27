Yarra Valley Chocolaterie is delivering rocky road packs to your door

The Yarra Valley Chocolaterie’s annual Rocky Road Festival is, without doubt, a highlight of regional Victoria’s gourmand calendar. Not only does the festival stretch to sister sites the Great Ocean Road Chocolaterie and the Mornington Peninsula Chocolaterie, but it also promises upwards of 31 different flavours of rocky road available throughout the month-long festival.

Now, seeing as we’re all trying our best to stay home and flatten the curve, these regional chocolateries have come up with a solution. You can now get these incredible mixes of nuts, marshmallow and chocolate delivered to your door throughout the month of May.

Purchase a Rocky Road Festival Box and work your way through 31 (yes 31!) different flavours of rocky road. This year’s flavours include Tim Tam, Sour Patch, Licorice Overload, Tiramisu, Cookie Monster, Ruby Swirl, Lemonade Fitz, Mint Madness, Golden Gaytime and many more. A Rocky Road Festival Box will cost you $99.95.

If you’re looking for something smaller, there’s also the Rocky Road At Home Tasting Kit ($28) which lets you recreate the chocolaterie tasting experience at home. You’ll get twelve rocky road sample bites which include rocky road truffle, rocky road brownie berry explosion ball and a rock road hot chocolate whisk to create your own drink. There’s also your choice of chocolate and four ingredients plus mini marshmallows to make your own 300g rocky road block.

Boxes are available from Friday, May 1. Get yours here.

