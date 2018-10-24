News / Restaurants

You can design your very own Hokkaido cheese tart

By Cass K Posted: Wednesday October 24 2018, 3:56pm

Hokkaido cheese tart
What should go on a cheese tart? Nuts, chocolate flakes, popping candy, fruits? Caramel, butterscotch, strawberry or chocolate sauce? 

You'll be able to decide that for yourself at Hokkaido's make-your-own pop-up at QV's open shipping container from November 5-11. The cheese tarts themselves are gooey, tangy and creamy, and you can complement the flavours however you wish.

Fancy yourself a bit of a toppings tastemaker? There will be an Instagram wall to show off your creations, with prizes for the most interesting or mouth-watering combos. 

