News / Restaurants

You can do a vegan food tour of the Mornington Peninsula

By Rebecca Russo Posted: Wednesday August 21 2019, 5:12pm

Did you know Melbourne had an all-vegan tour company? Melbourne Vegan Tours showcases the best vegan food to be found across Melbourne with tours that run across Fitzroy, Collingwood, St Kilda and the CBD, as well as after dark cocktail tours.

The team behind Melbourne Vegan Tours also saw the value in opening up these types of tours to more regional locations. Enter their new Mornington Peninsula tour

This guided bus tour takes a crew of vegan-friendly explorers towards Mornington to explore the area’s vegan haunts. Destinations have been handpicked by the team and you’ll score at least three substantial meals, plus more wine and food tastings along the way.

The tours run monthly with pick up and drop off in Melbourne’s CBD. It costs $179 per person and includes all food, drinks and transport. Have a read and book in here.

Take a peek at our guide to Melbourne's best vegan and vegetarian restaurants while you're at it. 

Staff writer
By Rebecca Russo 269 Posts

Rebecca Russo is the Associate Editor of Time Out Melbourne and joined Time Out in 2017.

She's a born and bred Melburnian who likes film, travelling and the great outdoors. In addition to her work at Time Out, Rebecca has written for Junkee, AWOL, The Cusp, Fashion Journal, Faster Louder and Tone Deaf, and spent her uni days volunteering for youth radio stations. Her words have appeared in print, online and in the sky! Just kidding, that skywriter paraphrased her to shit.

Reach her at rebecca.russo@timeout.com or connect with her on Instagram @beckrusso.