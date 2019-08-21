You can do a vegan food tour of the Mornington Peninsula

Did you know Melbourne had an all-vegan tour company? Melbourne Vegan Tours showcases the best vegan food to be found across Melbourne with tours that run across Fitzroy, Collingwood, St Kilda and the CBD, as well as after dark cocktail tours.

The team behind Melbourne Vegan Tours also saw the value in opening up these types of tours to more regional locations. Enter their new Mornington Peninsula tour.

This guided bus tour takes a crew of vegan-friendly explorers towards Mornington to explore the area’s vegan haunts. Destinations have been handpicked by the team and you’ll score at least three substantial meals, plus more wine and food tastings along the way.

Photograph: Supplied

The tours run monthly with pick up and drop off in Melbourne’s CBD. It costs $179 per person and includes all food, drinks and transport. Have a read and book in here.

