Pasta at 48h pizza e gnocchi bar
Photograph: Parker Blain

You can get $150 back on your bill if you eat out in the CBD

Melbourne Money is back and better than ever

If you're anything like us, you can't wait to get back into your favourite restaurants and favourite bars in Melbourne. And now the state government and the City of Melbourne are sweetening the deal further, with the return of Melbourne Money to make it even cheaper and easier. 

From Monday, November 15, when you spend between $50 and $500 at a hospo venue in the CBD between Monday and Thursday the government will pay 30 per cent of your bill, up to $150. This is even better savings than was offered the first time around, when the government was able to foot 20 per cent of the bill. Check the Melbourne Money website for details.

There will be $5 million up for grabs, available at 200,000 venues across the CBD, Carlton, North Melbourne, Southbank, South Wharf and Docklands.

There is also $10.4 million available for businesses to be able to offer outdoor trading and dining, as well as infrastructure to support night-time trade.

Where should you spend the government's cash? Here are our 60 favourite restaurants in Melbourne.

