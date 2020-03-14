You can get discounted barbecue that was going to the Grand Prix

The Melbourne Grand Prix was cancelled at very short notice on Friday, leaving many restaurants that were going to have stalls at the event with lots of excess food and nowhere to sell it. One that was hit with a double whammy was American barbecue joint Limp Brisket, which was also due to appear at barbecue festival Meatstock, also cancelled.

Limp Brisket has decided to put its barbecue menu into its new venue, called Bar Texaco. It's at 644 Sydney Road, Brunswick, and although it was due to open at the end of the month, the date was brought forward due to the cancellation of the two festivals.

Limp Brisket is now selling takeaway whole cuts of brisket and pork belly, hot or cold, and whole cuts are 20 per cent off normal pricing. If you want to eat in, you can treat yourself to the whole Meatstock menu: reverse-seared 1kg Angus T-bone steaks, bass Straight beef short ribs, brisket, pork belly, kransky sausages and coleslaw. Just like at the festival, it all comes in brown cardboard trays with compostable cutlery.

Footscray pie restaurant Pie Thief was also due to appear at the Grand Prix, and the restaurant has an excess of macaroni-and-cheese pies and steak pies, which will be sold at a discount at its store.