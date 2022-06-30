Melbourne
Fancy Hank's
Photograph: Eugene Hyland

Where to eat American barbecue in Melbourne

When only a low'n'slow, fall-apart barbecue brisket will do

Time Out editors
Cooking a whole brisket, complete with a pepper-crusted bark, is a very different undertaking to chucking a quick snag on the barbie. That's why when the craving for slow-cooked, smoked meats hits you, it's best to leave the hours of cooking time to the experts. When you're craving some Southern-style BBQ action, head to these Melbourne hot spots dishing up brisket, wings, ribs and all the sides. 

Get your meat between bread with Melbourne's best burgers, or perhaps you just want some late night eats to bookend a night on the town. For that matter, nothing goes with barbecue like a fresh beer so check out Melbourne's top offerings on the craft beer front.

Melbourne's best BBQ

Burn City Smokers
Photograph: Graham Denholm

1. Burn City Smokers

  • Restaurants
  • South Kingsville

Burn City started out as a mobile meat-smoking operation doing festivals and events. Now they've got a little shopfront in the suburbs where you can get their huge, tender and deeply smoky chicken wings, and what is one of Melbourne’s best brisket plates.

Read more
Fancy Hank's
Photograph: Eugene Hyland

2. Fancy Hank's

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne

Fancy Hank's is more a restaurant than a smokehouse pub, with leather-lined seats and tables facing out to Grossi Florentino's glowing red neon signage.  Most people will be here for the excellent barbecue. The smoky beef brisket is as great as ever, as is the pulled pork shoulder and whole rack of pork ribs. Try the crisp-skinned buttermilk brined chicken if you need a break from the red meat. 

Read more
The Hack
Photograph: Carmen Zammit

3. The Hack

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Port Melbourne

The Hack in Port Melbourne is a bright and airy venue for G-rated drinking and dining. This huge old pub, built in 1860, is the perfect setting for a neighbourhood bar and eatery where smoked meat and classic American sides are the name of the game, and they have two styles of house barbecue sauce available to offset the protein hit.

Read more
Book online
Up In Smoke
Photograph: Graham Denholm

4. Up In Smoke

  • Restaurants
  • Barbecue
  • Footscray
  • price 1 of 4

At this moody industrial venue in Footscray, with floor-to-ceiling windows, black brick walls, concrete tables and copper piping,  it’s all about the barbecue – specifically a $20,000 barbecue that sits like a jewel behind a glass window. Burgers, tacos, salads, sandwiches and tasty snackettes animate the menu, and when the clock hits 6pm, the smoked meats come out to play. 

Read more
Book online
Bluebonnet
Photograph: Graham Denholm

5. Bluebonnet

  • Restaurants
  • Barbecue
  • Brunswick East
  • price 2 of 4

Collingwood, Carlton, North Fitzroy; no, we’re not listing your share house rental history, these are the locations of Bluebonnet’s last three addresses. But this wandering American barbecue joint's permanent home can be found on buzzing Lygon St, occupying a grand dining hall for big groups keen for trays of carnivorous fixings.

Read more
Le Bon Ton
Photograph: Graham Denholm

6. Le Bon Ton

  • Restaurants
  • Collingwood

Ordering at Le Bon Ton requires a bit of brain power as the barbecue items are served by the half-pound. Ironbark and fruitwood are the flavouring agents here, alongside salt and pepper as the only seasonings to show off the pitmaster’s smoking skills. All barbecue items are served with a fistful of house pickles, which are excellent. And make sure you order the often-overlooked onion rings, they're beer-battered and covered in a jerk seasoning.

Read more
Book online
Big Boy BBQ

7. Big Boy BBQ

  • Restaurants
  • Caulfield South

Specialising in slow-cooked meats, the guys behind Big Boy BBQ serve up massive platters of wings, ribs, pulled pork, beef pastrami and lamb shoulder. You can also get a sandwich piled with your smoked meat of choice, cheese, pickles and Big Boy's signature sauces. Go all out with a jumbo side of crunchy, spicy chips, or lighten things up with a house salad.

Read more

Need a drink?

