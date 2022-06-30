Cooking a whole brisket, complete with a pepper-crusted bark, is a very different undertaking to chucking a quick snag on the barbie. That's why when the craving for slow-cooked, smoked meats hits you, it's best to leave the hours of cooking time to the experts. When you're craving some Southern-style BBQ action, head to these Melbourne hot spots dishing up brisket, wings, ribs and all the sides.

Get your meat between bread with Melbourne's best burgers, or perhaps you just want some late night eats to bookend a night on the town. For that matter, nothing goes with barbecue like a fresh beer so check out Melbourne's top offerings on the craft beer front.