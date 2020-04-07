You can host your own virtual movie screening and discuss the film live online

The unique pleasure of watching a movie with a cinema full of people is one we’re all having to do without for a while. Let alone the filmmaker Q&As we love about film festivals (ouch, MIFF). But here’s good news, film nerds: the shared experience of viewing then talking about a movie lives on in the time of pandemic thanks to a streaming service like no other, FanForceTV.

FanForce are the guys who've been spearheading the democratisation of film exhibition. Founded in Australia and now operating in 37 countries, FanForce allows fans to select a movie, book a cinema, promote the screening and invite their friends and the public.

FanForceTV is a new global streaming platform that allows you to do the same thing – run your own screening with a live-streamed Q&A or discussion afterwards. They also have an ‘Affiliate Program’, where customers get paid cash and receive free views for recommending a film. That’s right: the cinema pays you.

Films currently available on FanForceTV include the Oscar-winning Parasite; Australian documentaries such as Maya Newell’s about ten-year-old Arrernte Aboriginal boy Dujuan, In My Blood it Runs or Damon Gameau’s inspirational climate change film 2040; and controversial diet-focused doco Fat Fiction.

Intrigued? Find out more here.