You can now get a pizza with 150 kinds of cheese at 400 Gradi

By Cass K Posted: Tuesday September 4 2018, 5:16pm

Photograph: Supplied

How many cheeses is the right number for a pizza? Four cheeses? Five cheeses? How about 150 whopping cheeses? That's how many cheeses 400 Gradi, recently named the best pizza in Oceania, is putting on its pizza from Wednesday, September 5 to Sunday, September 10.

Owner and chef Johnnie Di Francesco has previously put together a 99-cheese pizza, but now 400 Gradi is going for the big cheese (yeah, we went there): 150 different kinds on one pizza.

What are all these kinds of cheese? Well, feast your eyes on these 150 bad boys: Agour Ossau Iraty 12mth; Alba Ricotta; Ambrosi Grana Padano 18m; Aphrodite Feta B/Aged; Artemis Kefalotyri; Asiago Pressata; Berrys Crk Riverine Blue; Berrys Creek Moss Blue; Berrys Creek Tarwin Blue; Studd Brillat Savarin; Snow White Goat Cheddar; Casa Madaio Canestrato; Casa Madaio Il Cinerino; Casa Madaio Paglierino; Chabert Emmental Savoie; Nyd Coolea; Nyd Cornish Kern; Cropwell Bishop Shropshire; Chevrefeuille Crottin; C/Grove Lamb Chopper; C/Grove Midnight Moon; Berthaut Epoisses Aop; K/Swiss First Konig Kuh; St Mamet Cantal Aop; Cravero Parm;  Reggiano 24m; Haxaire Munster Petit; Heidi Tilsit; Il Fort Cacio Di Bosco; Il Fort Pec. Toscano Dop; Jacquin Pyramide De Chab.; Jean Faup Chevre; Fromager Des Clarines; Perrin Secret De Scey; Perrin St Vernier; Kefalograviera; Lartisan Fermier Portion; Lartisan Fromage Blanc; Lartisan Mountain Man; Lartisan Petite Rouge; Lartisan Tome Fraiche; La Peral Blue Cheese; Germain Langres Plateau; Larrikins Bocconcini; Le Conquerant Pont Leveq; Le Conquerant Camembert; Le Dauphin Double Creme; Le Dauphin Soumaintrain; Secret De Lys; Monterey Jack Jalapeno; Monterey Jack Plain; W/Studd Comte La Couronne; Mauri Gorgonzola Dolce; Mauri Gorgonzola Piccante; Mauri Fontina; Meredith Chevre; Meredith Curd Goat; Meredith Feta Marinated; Milawa Blue; Milawa King Rvr Gold Rnd; Mimolette Aged Losfeld; Occelli Testun Di Barolo; Onetik Bleu Des Basque; Onetik Bleuette; Onetik Chabrin; Onetik Chebris; Onetik Ossau Iraty 6mth; Papillon Roquefort Aop; Pave Daffinois; Pecorino Romano Dop; Perenz Formajo Ciock; Perenz Millefoglie; Perenz Montasio 15mth; Perenz Ubriaco Di Capral; Valpad. Provo. Picc. Dop; Pyengana Mature Cheddar; Merco Mahon Curado 6mth; Merco Iberico; Merco Manchego 6mth; Merco Murcia Al Vino; Merco Valdeon; Quickes Devonshire Red; Quickes Smoked Cheddar; Ricotta Salata; Rouzaire Coulommiers; Rouzaire Fougerus; St Agur Blue Portion; Schulz Quark Organic; S&B Chevrot; S&B Mothais Sur Feuille; Shaw Rvr Annie Bax; Shaw Rvr Buffalino; Shaw Rvr Buffeta; Shaw Rvr Buffalino Smk; Swiss Gruyere; K/Swiss Nufenen; K/Swiss Blumenkase; Tatura Cream Cheese; T/Amore Scamorza Smoked; T/Amore Scamorza Bianca; Chabert Beaufort Alpage; Capitoul Caprinelle Chevre; Uplands Pleasant Ridge; Vacherin Le Duc; Nyd Wensleydale; W/Studd Stilton; W/Side Charleston Tiny; Wbye Truffle Triple Brie; Yvd White Savourine Log; Yvd Black Sav Pyramid; Yvd Fromage Frais Cow; Yvd Le Jack; Yvd Yering; Yvd Persian Fetta Jar; Heidi Raclette; T/Amore Squacarone; T/Amore Stracciatella; Milawa Camembert Goat; Merco San Simon Smoked; Mauri Formaggella Capra; Cabot Cheddar Clothbound; W/Side Goat Hot Tin Roof; Jacquin Rond Du Cher; Cashel Blue; Crozier Blue; Garrotxa; Pecorino Toscano; Pecorino Romano; Pec Noredepienzo; Gorgonzola – Pricante; Gorgonzola Dolce; Provola Cheese; Sovrano Di Bufala; Grana Padana; Parmigiana; Fiordilatte; Bufala; Raspadura; Toma; Pecorino Siciliano; Pecorino Emilia; Goat Cheese Italiano Sardegna; Goat Cheese Spagna; Stravevcchio Friuli (Cows Milk 30 Months Old); Cacioricotta; Primo Sale; Stracchino; Smoked Bufala; Buffola Ricotta; St Angel Triple Cream Blue; and Taleggio. 

You can get this incredible feat of pizza engineering at 400 Gradi Crown; Southbank; Brunswick East; Eastland; and Essendon. And it's only $25 for a whole pizza. 

Need more pizza in your life? Here are our favourite pizzas in Melbourne. Need something to wash it down? Here are the best wine bars in Melbourne

By Cass K 47 Posts

Cass is Time Out Melbourne's editor. She really does believe Melbourne is better than Sydney. It hurts her feelings to be called a grammar Nazi, but that doesn't mean she's not one. Fight with her on Twitter at @Cassper_K.