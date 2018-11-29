You can now get boozy bottomless punch in Melbourne

You’ve heard of boozy bottomless brunch, but what about boozy bottomless punch? King Street bar State of Grace is running afternoon tea with a twist every Saturday and Sunday – that twist they speak of? Yeah, it’s a free-flowing punch bowl filled with booze.

Photograph: Supplied

The recently opened State of Grace (which was previously found on Collins Street) is back with a vengeance (and a hidden bar!) on King Street and has just announced Afternoon Tea Party events every weekend. The menu will feature Yarra Valley crudités, blini with caviar and crème fraiche, salt and vinegar chicken skin sandwiches, crumbed garfish sandwiches, mini duck parfait toasties with gin and juice jam, and something they’re calling a ‘gracious mess’ (think lemon curd pots and meringue).

The bar will be serving bottomless prosecco sips from 1pm to 3pm with boozy punch bowls coming in three rotating flavours, as well. They’ll change weekly but the base alcohols of each will always be gin, vodka and rosé.

Keen? Best to book via the bar's website.